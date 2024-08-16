Pakistan likely to opt for pace-heavy attack against Bangladesh in first Test

Islamabad, Aug 16 (PTI) Keeping in mind the forecast for rain and overcast conditions, Pakistan team management is likely to field a pace-heavy bowling unit against Bangladesh in the first Test scheduled between August 21 and 25 at Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain of varying intensity across the five days of the match.

Hence, Pakistan are likely to go in with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza and Khurram Shehzad, while Salman Ali Agha to play as the lone spinner.

“It is unlikely the lone specialist spinner, Abrar Ahmed, would get a chance to play because of the weather.

“Even in the four-day match in Islamabad, Bangladesh A were bowled out cheaply on a pitch that favoured pace bowlers,” a source close to the selectors said.

The four-day ‘unofficial’ Test between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A ended in a draw on Friday because of inclement weather.

Bangladesh A were bowled out for 122 in their first innings and then the visitors conceded a lead of 245 runs.

In their second dig, Bangladesh were 153 for 5 when the umpires called off the match.

The third day’s play of the match, in which eight Pakistan Test players appeared, was a complete washout.

The Pakistan management is also pondering over whether to debut young opening batter Muhammad Huraira.

Huraira has been in fine form recently, having scored a double hundred for the Pakistan Shaheens in a First-Class game against Bangladesh A in Darwin, Australia, last month.

The probable Pakistan eleven for the first Test against Bangladesh: Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Huraira, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza and Khurrum Shehzad or Muhammad Ali.