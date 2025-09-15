Pakistan lodges protest with ACC after Indian players refuse handshake post Asia Cup match

Dubai: Pakistan have lodged a protest with the Asian Cricket Council over the Indian players' refusal to shake hands with them following their Asia Cup game here, labelling it "unsporting" and escalating the tension between the two sides.

In a statement late on Sunday night, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said India's actions were against the spirit of the game after the seven-wicket win for the Suryakumar Yadav-led unit.

"Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players' behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the sport of the game. As a protest we did not send our captain to the post match ceremony," read a PCB statement.

The series of events could be repeated as both teams could meet twice more in the remainder of the tournament.

Suryakumar had earlier justified the decision to not shake hands with the opposition, saying it was their way of showing solidarity with the families of the Pahalgam terrorist attack victims.

Twenty six Indian tourists were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor in retaliation.

"We took a team call. We had come only to play. We had given them a reply. Some things are beyond sportsmanship. We dedicate this victory to our armed forces who took part in 'Operation Sindoor' and stand with families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack," said Suryakumar after the emphatic win.

The arch-rivals faced each other on a cricket ground for the first time since the dastardly attack in Kashmir and the ensuing military action by India on terror infrastructure across Pakistan in May.

It turned out to be a no contest with India outplaying Pakistan in all departments.

Even at the toss, Suryakumar did not interact or shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha.

That also did not go down well with the Pakistan team management and post the no handshake incident at the end of the game, Salman boycotted the match presentation ceremony.

"We wanted to shake hands but disappointed that the opposition didn't do that. Disappointed with the way we played, but we wanted to shake hands," Paksitan head coach Mike Hesson said later.

"Salman not coming for the post-match presentation was cause and effect after what happened," he added.

On what transpired at the toss, the PCB added: "The match referee Andy Pycroft had asked captain Salman Ali Agha, at the time of the toss, not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart.

"The Pakistan team management has lodged a protest, calling the behaviour against the spirit of sports."