Pakistan lodges protest with ACC after Indian players refuse handshake

Dubai: Pakistan have lodged a protest with the Asian Cricket Council over the Indian players' refusal to shake hands with them following their Asia Cup game here.

In a statement late on Sunday night, Pakistan Cricket Board labelled India's actions as "unsporting" post the seven-wicket win for the Suryakumar Yadav-led unit.

"Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players' behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the sport of the game. As a protest we did not send our captain to the post match ceremony," read a PCB statement.

Suryakumar, on his part, said the decision to not shake hands with the opposition was their way of showing solidarity with the families of the victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack in April.

The arch-rivals faced each other on a cricket ground for the first time since the dastardly attack in Kashmir and the ensuing 'Operation Sindoor' by India on terror infrastructure across the border in May.

It turned out to be a no contest with India outplaying Pakistan in all departments.