World Cup: Pakistan make 270 all out against South Africa

Chennai: Skipper Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel struck fine fifties before Tabraiz Shamsi snapped up four wickets to help South Africa bowl out Pakistan for 270 in a World Cup match here on Friday.

Advertisment

Opting to bat, Babar made a 65-ball 50, while Shakeel scored a run-a-ball 52. Shadab Khan also chipped in with a 36-ball 43.

However, Pakistan couldn't build partnerships as South Africa managed to take wickets with Shamsi (4/60) emerging as the most successful bowler.

Marco Jansen (3/43), Gerald Coetzee (2/42) and Lungi Ngidi (1/45) shared six wickets between them Brief Scores: Pakistan: 270 all out in 46.4 overs (Babar Azam 50, Shakeel scored 52; Tabraiz Shamsi 4/60).