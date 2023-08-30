Pakistan make 342/6 against Nepal in Asia Cup opener

Multan (Pakistan), Aug 30 (PTI) Babar Azam (151) and Iftikhar Ahmed's (109 not out) centuries fired Pakistan to a huge 342 for 6 against Nepal in the opening match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

While Babar, who brought up his 19th ODI century, hit four sixes and 14 fours during his 131-ball knock, Iftikhar struck his maiden ton in the format.

His unbeaten 109 came off just 71 balls and included 11 fours and four sixes. The two added 214 runs for the fifth wicket.

Earlier, Nepal made a positive start after being asked to bowl making early inroads, reducing Pakistan to 25 for two after the first six overs.

Sompal Kami was expensive but picked up a couple of wickets to return with figures of 10-1-85-2.

Brief scores: Pakistan 342 for 6 in 50 overs (Babar Azam 151, Iftikhar Ahmed 109 not out; Sompal Kami 2/85) vs Nepal. PTI DDV SSC SSC