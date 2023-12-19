Pakistan names new-look T20I team for series in New Zealand next month

Karachi, Dec 19 (PTI) Pakistan on Tuesday named a new-look 17-member squad under captain Shaheen Shah Afridi for the five-match T20 International away series against New Zealand, beginning January 12.

The selectors named uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah, pace all-rounder Abbas Afridi and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed for the first time in the T20 squad.

Test captain Shan Masood was not included in the team contrary to speculation in some quarters. Three wicket keeper-batters were named in the squad.

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board had announced Shaheen Shah Afridi as their new T20I captain -- with Shan Masood as Test captain -- shortly after Babar Azam stepped down from captaincy in all three formats.

The selectors also recalled batters Sahabzada Farhan and Azam Khan after seasoned all-rounder Shadab Khan was ruled out of the New Zealand series with an ankle injury that he picked up during the recent National T20 Championship in Karachi.

The 27-year-old Farhan last played for Pakistan in a T20I match in late 2018 while Azam’s last appearance was in 2023 against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Pakistan last played a T20I series in April against New Zealand and two players from that squad -- all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Haris -- were dropped for the New Zealand series.

Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, while announcing the squad, said that fast bowler Haris Rauf had also been included in the touring side after he excused himself from the Test series in Australia.

“He was given NOC to play in the Big Bash for five matches and he will join the team from there,” he said.

Riaz said youngsters like Saim Ayub, Haseebullah, Zaman Khan, Azam Khan, Aamir Jamal and Abbas Afridi who don’t have much exposure in international cricket would be tested in New Zealand in view of next year’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan T20I squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (Capt), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Wasim junior, Sahabzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan.