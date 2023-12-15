Pakistan need to take cue from India to end losing streak in Australia

Karachi, Dec 15 (PTI) Former Test captain Salman Butt wants Pakistan to take a cue from neighbours India on how to outsmart Australia in their own den.

Pakistan are currently touring Australia for a three-match Test series, which started in Perth on Thursday.

And Butt advised Pakistan to follow in the footsteps of India, who beat Australia 2-1 in the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in their own backyard in 2020-21 before retaining the crown by 2-1 margin, this time at home in 2022-23.

"I think the key was the hard length of the Indian bowlers and the ability of their batters to grind down the Australian bowlers and wear them down," Butt said.

He noted that in the last series, the Indian top-order wore down the Australian bowlers and Pakistan need to follow a similar template to end their 14-Test losing streak Down Under.

"Once that happened the lower-order batters played aggressive cricket, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar if I recall correctly," Butt said.

"The key is patience in Australia, wear them down. This is not a very young pace attack and Indian batters made them bowl a lot of overs." Butt said the Pakistani bowlers need to study the videos of Indians to be successful in Australia.

"Because of the even bounce of Australian pitches it is not difficult to score runs but you have to be very patient," said Butt, who scored a hundred in Hobart.

He also backed the appointment of Shan Masood as the new Test captain of Pakistan.

"He is a level headed and sensible guy who has really worked hard to improve his game. His captaincy stints in the PSL, plus in England for Yorkshire will help him a lot in easing into his new role in Australia."