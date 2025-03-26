Pakistan opener Saim Ayub completes rehabilitation for ankle injury

Karachi: Pakistan's young opener Saim Ayub has completed his rehabilitation for an ankle injury and will undergo a fitness test before he is cleared to play in the Pakistan Super League beginning April 11.

According to a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Saim has returned to Lahore after completing his rehab in London under the supervision of sports injuries specialists in the UK.

"He has to now undergo some fitness tests in Lahore before he is cleared to take part in the PSL," the source said.

He added if the PCB medical panel felt it would be better to give Saim more rest before he returns to cricket, then that will be done regardless of the PSL.

Saim, who made a big impact on the tours of Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa by scoring two hundreds in the ODI series in South Africa, fractured his ankle while fielding on the boundary on day one of the second Test in January.

The PCB then sent him to London for consultations with experts who decided he should undergo rehab there.

The source said seasoned opener Fakhar Zaman has also shown good progress after his injury, which he sustained at the start of the Champions Trophy, and is preparing to play in the PSL.