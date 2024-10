Pakistan opt to bat against India in women's T20 World Cup match

Dubai, Oct 6 (PTI) Pakistan skipper fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bat against India in their Women's T20 World Cup match here Sunday.

India have made one change to their side with off-spinner Sajeevan Sajana replacing medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar, who is troubled by a niggle.

In Pakistan playing XI, leg spinner Syeda Aroob Shah has replaced medium pacer Diana Baig.

Teams: India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, and Renuka Thakur Singh.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali(wk), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana (c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, and Sadia Iqbal. PTI SSC SSC AT AT