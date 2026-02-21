Colombo (PTI): Pakistan skipper Salma Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in a T20 World Cup Super 8 match here on Saturday.

Pakistan made one change, bringing in Fakhar Zaman in place of Khawaja Nafay.

New Zealand made three changes with skipper Mitchell Santner back after missing the last match against Canada due to a stomach issue and Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi also finding a place in the XI.

Teams

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.