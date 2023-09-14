Pakistan opt to bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super 4 match

Colombo: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Thursday.

There were changes galore for Pakistan as Imam ul Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Salman Ali Agha missed out, replaced by Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Wasim and Zaman Khan.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Perera and Pramod Madushan make their way into the playing XI.

The toss was delayed due to inclement weather and the contest has been reduced to 45-overs per-side affair. The winner will face India in the final of the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Teams: Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.