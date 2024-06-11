Pakistan opt to bowl against Canada in must-win T20 World Cup match

New York, Jun 11 (PTI) Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl in their must-win T20 World Cup Group A match against Canada here on Tuesday.

Pakistan are placed fourth in Group A points table having lost both their contests so far to USA and India.

Placed third after a win and a loss, Canada will also be under pressure given their NRR of -0.274 could impact their chances of qualifying for the Super Eight stage, even though they have two points after their win over Ireland.

The pitches at the venue have persistently produced low-scoring thrillers and batters from both the camps are likely to be tested again.

Teams: Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon. PTI DDV SSC SSC