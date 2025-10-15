Pakistan opt to bowl against England in Women's ODI World Cup

Colombo, Oct 15 (PTI) Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl against England in their Women's ODI World Cup league match here on Wednesday.

England are unbeaten in the tournament thus far while Pakistan are yet to win a game in three attempts.

Both teams made two changes to their playing eleven.

England replaced Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell with Emma Lamb and Sarah Glenn while Aliya Riaz and Omaima Sohail returned to the Pakistan eleven.

Teams: England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Em Arlott.

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu. PTI BS PM PM