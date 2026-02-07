Colombo (PTI): Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and opted to field against the Netherlands in the opening match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

Salman said his team would want to use the fresh pitch first and take advantage of the moisture if any.

"Fresh pitch, rain may be around. We want to use moisture. First time I've seen this much grass in Sri Lanka. We are playing three seamers," said Salman.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said he would also have opted to bowl had he won the toss but happy to bat also.

Teams

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Usman Khan (w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c/w), Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren.