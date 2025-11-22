Pakistan outplay India A to enter World Cup snooker final

Muscat, Nov 22 (PTI) Riding on Muhammad Asif's brilliance, Pakistan outplayed India A 3-1 to storm into the final of the World Cup of snooker here on Saturday.

Although India started well with ace cueist Pankaj Advani winning the first frame in the best-of-five frame clash, Asif dashed their hopes with a splendid show.

For India, who hammered France 3-0 in the quarterfinals in the morning session, Advani began the proceedings with a fine 85-21 victory over Asjad Iqbal.

In the second frame, Brijesh Damani was reduced to a mere spectator as Asif punished the Indian's poor opening break with a frame-clinching break.

A three-time IBSF world champion, Asif began with a long red pot to the top left-hand pocket and constructed a sizzling 77.

Damani needed five snookers to make a match of it, but he only delayed the inevitable as Asif made a 39 clearance to restore parity.

In the doubles, India gave the frame away on a platter as Damani missed a red to the centre pocket early on and Asif came up with a gritty break of 46 under pressure.

Advani then missed a rare red to the top pocket to let Pakistan off the hook.

In the fourth frame, with the reds scattered, Advani's error on the black at 9-11, gave Pakistan a lifeline. Needing no second invitation, Asif was off the chair in a jiffy and made a match-winning break of 61.

Pakistan will take on the winner of the semifinal between the two Hong Kong teams.

Results: Semifinals: Pakistan bt India A: 3-1 (Asjad Iqbal lost to Pankaj Advani 21-85; Muhammad Asif bt Brijesh Damani 120 (77) -23; Asif/ Iqbal bt Advani/ Damani 75 (46) -47; Asif bt Advani 73 (61) -9).

Quarterfinals: India A'bt France: 3-0 (Pankaj Advani bt Gauvain Bazin 109 (54) -1; Brijesh Damani bt Nicolas Mortreux 95 (68) -41; Advani/ Damani bt Bazin/ Mortreux 67-61 (60).