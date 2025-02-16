Pakistan pacer Rauf has recovered from injury, will be available for CT opener: source

Karachi, Feb 16 (PTI) Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has recovered from his injury and will be available for his side's ICC Champions Trophy opening match against New Zealand on Wednesday, according to sources.

A source close to the Pakistan team confirmed to PTI on Sunday that Haris, who sustained a muscular strain in his lower chest wall during the recent tri-sries tournament, has recovered and will play in the Champions Trophy opener in Karachi.

“Haris is okay now and the rest given to him after the first match of the Tri-Series has helped him recover well,” the source said, adding that Pakistan have no fitness issues with any other player.

Haris, one of Pakistan’s key bowlers with his express pace and ability to take wickets in the middle overs, has remained with the squad despite the selectors calling up uncapped Akif Javed as a backup for him.

Haris has a haul of 83 wickets in 46 one-day internationals and another 110 wickets in 79 T20 internationals as he has built a reputation as a specialist white-ball bowler.

Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Muhammad Amir had on Saturday expressed his concerns on a TV channel about Haris' fitness for the Champions Trophy. Amir claimed that if the pacer had suffered a side strain it would take five to six weeks to heal completely.

Pakistan lost to New Zealand twice in the tri-series, including in the final on Friday, and will be eager to make amends in the Champions Trophy opener as they are the defending champions.