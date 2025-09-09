Pakistan pacer Usman Shinwari retires from international cricket at just 31

Karachi, Sep 9 (PTI) Pakistan left-arm pacer Usman Shinwari on Tuesday announced retirement from international cricket, six years after he last played for the national team.

The 31-year-old Shinwari, who has played just 34 matches for Pakistan across formats between 2013 and 2019, will, however, continue to play "league cricket". He has played in one Test, 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is.

"I have decided to retire from international cricket. As it has been an honor to represent Pakistan, but now it’s time to make way for the next generation," Shinwari said on Instagram while announcing retirement.

"I will continue playing league cricket to stay connected with the game and my fans, whose love and support have meant everything to me." "Thank you Usman Shinwari," read a caption on Pakistan Cricket Board website, confirming his retirement.

Shinwari made his international debut in a T20I against Sri Lanka in Dubai in December 2013. He also made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in October 2017.

His only Test appearance was in December 2019, against Sri Lanka again, in Rawalpindi in which he took a wicket.

That was the last time he played for Pakistan.

He has taken 34 wickets in ODIs and 13 in T20Is.

His time in international cricket was hampered by a back injury, which flared up often.

He was last seen in action in Pakistan's National T20 Cup, where he turned out for Quetta Region, but failed to pick up a wicket in four games in March this year.