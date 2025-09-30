Pakistan pick uncapped Asif Afridi and Faisal Akram for Test series again SA; Shaheen back

Lahore, Sep 30 (PTI) Pakistan on Tuesday recalled pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi while handing maiden Test call-ups to 38-year-old Asif Afridi, Rohail Nazir, and Faisal Akram for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa.

Pakistan host South Africa, the reigning World Test Championship winners, in a two-Test series beginning October 12, marking their first assignment of the new WTC cycle.

Shaheen, who missed Pakistan's last Test assignment against the West Indies earlier this year, returns to bolster the pace attack even as Naseem Shah misses out.

The 18-member squad carries a strong spin flavour, featuring as many as five slow-bowling options.

Alongside regulars Sajid Khan, Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed, the selectors have also backed all-rounder Asif Afridi and 22-year-old wrist spinner Akram to add variety to the attack.

Pakistan, who finished at the bottom of the previous cycle under Shan Masood, continue with the left-hander as captain.

Former skipper Babar Azam and senior wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan retain their places in the side, which will be trimmed ahead of the first Test.

A training camp began here on Tuesday and will run until October 8 under the supervision of red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood and NCA coaches.

Players returning from the recently-concluded Asia Cup are scheduled to join the camp on October 4.

"The players for the pre-series camp will undergo training under red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood and NCA coaches later today till Wednesday, 8 October," Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

"The players who featured in the recently concluded ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup will join the squad on 4 October," it added.

The opening Test will be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 12 to 16, while the second will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

The two-match series will be followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs to be played from 28 October to 8 November.

"The squad for the white-ball series will be announced in due course," PCB said.

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.