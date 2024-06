Dallas (USA), Jun 6 (PTI) Put in to bat, Pakistan made 159 for 7 in their T20 World Cup match against hosts United States here on Thursday.

Captain Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 44 while Shadab Khan chipped in with 40.

For USA, Nosthush Kenjige was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing three wickets for 30 runs.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 159 for 7 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 44, Shadab Khan 40; Nosthush Kenjige 3/30).