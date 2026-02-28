Pakistan post 212 for 8 against Sri Lanka in Super Eights match

Pallekele, Feb 28 (PTI) Sahibzada Farhan struck a stunning century while his opening partner Fakhar Zaman made 84 to take Pakistan to a formidable 212 for 8 against Sri Lanka in their final Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

Invited to bat, Farhan and Zaman took the hapless Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners, hitting boundaries and scoring runs at a frenetic pace.

Farhan's 100 came from 60 balls with nine fours and five sixes, while Zaman struck nine boundaries and four maximums from 42 balls.

For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka picked three wickets while Dasun Shanaka got two.

Pakistan will have to win the match by at least 64 runs to surpass New Zealand's net run rate and reach the semifinals from Group 2 of the Super Eights.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka are already eliminated.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 212 for 8 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 100, Fakhar Zaman 84; Dilshan Madushanka 3/33, Dasun Shanaka 2/42). PTI PDS PDS AH AH