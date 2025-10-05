Pakistan reach 101/4 after 30 overs against India

Colombo, Oct 5 (PTI) Pakistan reached 101 for four after 30 overs in their Women's World Cup match against India here on Sunday, requiring another 147 runs in 120 balls to complete a difficult chase of 248.

Sidra Amin and skipper Fatima Sana were batting on 48 and 2 respectively.

Muneeba Ali was run out by Deepti Sharma, while seamer Kranti Gaud had Sadaf Shamas caught off her own bowling to leave them at 20/2 in the eighth over and make their task far more difficult than what it was at the beginning of their innings.

Gaud also dismissed Aliya Riaz to compound Pakistan's problems and then accounted for Natalia Pervaiz (33) after the batter had added 69 runs for the fourth wicket with Sidra.

Earlier, Harleen Deol's composed 46-run knock and Richa Ghosh's late cameo of 35 lifted India to 247 after most of their batters struggled to translate their starts into big scores on a slow track. PTI AH UNG