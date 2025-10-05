Pakistan reach 25/2 after 10 overs against India

Colombo, Oct 5 (PTI) Set a challenging target of 248 by India, Pakistan lost two early wickets before reaching 25 in 10 overs, in their ICC Women's World Cup match here on Sunday.

Sidra Amin and Aliya Riaz were batting on 9 and 2 respectively.

Muneeba Ali was run out by Deepti Sharma and seamer Kranti Gaud had Sadaf Shamas caught off her own bowing to leave them at 20/2 in the eighth over and make their task far more difficult than what it was at the beginning of their innings.

Earlier, Harleen Deol's composed 46-run knock and Richa Ghosh's late cameo of 35 lifted India to 247 after most of their batters struggled to translate their starts into big scores on a slow track.