Karachi, Jan 11 (PTI) Pakistan on Saturday recalled discarded opener Imam ul Haq for the Test series against the West Indies after an ankle injury forced regular opener Saim Ayub out of the series.

Advertisment

Imam, who last played in a Test for Pakistan in Australia in 2023-24, has been joined by uncapped pacer Kashif Ali in the 15-member squad.

Imam also got a call-up since the selectors have dropped Abdullah Shafique who had been opening regularly with Saim in Test and ODIs but lost form on recent tours to Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The selectors have also recalled spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan who were sidelined after leading Pakistan to 2-1 win over England at home last year.

Advertisment

The selectors have also included a third specialist spinner in Abrar Ahmed, indicating that spin pitches would be prepared. West Indies are playing Tests in Pakistan after 18 years.

Both Tests would be held in Multan with the first beginning from January 17.

The selectors also rested pace bowlers Naseem Shah, Muhammad Abbas, Mir Hamza and all-rounder Aamer Jamal who recently played in the Test series in South Africa that won the series 2-0 to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

Advertisment

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood (Capt), Saud Shakeel (VC), Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Imam ul Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Ali, Khurrun Shahzad and Kashif Ali. PTI AT AT