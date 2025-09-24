Pakistan record 5-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

Abu Dhabi, Sep 23 (PTI) Pakistan huffed and puffed but defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in a low-scoring Asia Cup Super Fours contest here on Tuesday.

Chasing an under-par target of 134, Pakistan first raced to 45 for no loss in five overs only to slump to 80 for five in the next seven overs. Hussain Talat (32 not out) and Mohammad Nawaz (38 not out) then took them over the line.

Pakistan won with two overs to spare.

Earlier, Kamindu Mendis scored a 44-ball 50 but Pakistan dominated the proceedings, keeping a tight leash on Sri Lankan batters.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took 3/28 while pacer Talat struck twice in as many balls to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 80 for six at one stage.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka in 133/8 in 20 overs (Kamindu Mendis 50; Shaheen Afridi 3/28, Hussain Talat 2/18) lost to Pakistan 138/5 in 18 overs (Hussain Talat 32 not out, Mohammad Nawaz 38 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 2/24) by 5 wickets. PTI DDV UNG