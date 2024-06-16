Pakistan register 3-wicket consolation win over Ireland

Lauderhill (USA), Jun 16 (PTI) Former champions Pakistan beat Ireland by three wickets to register a consolation win over Ireland in their inconsequential T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Pakistan and Ireland have already been eliminated from the tournament with India and debutants USA progressing to the Super Eight from Group A.

Left-arm pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir wreaked havoc with the new ball, helping Pakistan restrict Ireland to 106 for nine.

Shaheen finally came to the party, albeit in a lost cause, returning with impressive figures of 3/22, while Amir scalped two wickets for 11 runs as Pakistan bowlers ignited fire on a damp pitch after electing to bowl.

Imad Wasim (3/8) bowled brilliantly while Haris Rauf (1/17) also accounted for a batter. Gareth Delany (31 off 19) and Mark Adair (15 off 19) shared crucial 32-run stand for the seventh wicket to keep Ireland in the game.

Pakistan made a heavy weather of the chase as they were reduced to 57 for 5 in 9.3 overs before skipper Babar Azam (32 not out) and Abbas Afridi (17) did the repair job.

Barry McCarthy (3/15) was the pick of Ireland bowlers.

Brief Scores: Ireland: 106 for 9 in 20 overs (Gareth Delany 31, Shaheen Shah Afridi 3/22, Imad Wasim 3/8, Mohammad Amir 2/11).

Pakistan: 111 for 7 in 18.5 overs (Babar Azam 32 not out; Barry McCarthy 3/15).