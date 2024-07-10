Pakistan sacks Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq as national selectors

Lahore, Jul 10 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board has sacked former Test players Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from its selection committee in the wake of the team's disastrous T20 World Cup campaign last month.

Wahab and Razzaq were a part of a committee, which had no chairman and included the national team captain, head coach and a data analyst.

Wahab, who has been a selector since last November also went to the T20 World Cup as senior team manager.

The board outlined no reasons for sacking Wahab and Razzaq but said further updates on the selection committee would be conveyed soon.

Former Test batters Muhammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq are the two remaining national selectors on the panel.

The Pakistani team could not proceed beyond the league stage and lost to tournament debutants USA and arch-foes India in its group games. PTI Cor PM PM PM