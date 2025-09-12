Pakistan score 160 for 7 against Oman in Asia Cup match

Dubai, Sep 12 (PTI) Mohammad Haris struck an impressive 66 to help Pakistan post 160 for 7 against Oman in their opening match of the Asia Cup here on Friday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Haris faced 43 balls from which he hit seven fours and three sixes, while opener Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman chipped in with 29 and 23 not out respectively after Pakistan captain Salman Agha opted to bat after winning the toss.

For Oman, Aamir Kaleem (3/31) and Shah Faisal (3/34) took three wickets apiece while Mohammad Nadeem got one.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 160 for 7 in 20 overs (Mohammad Haris 66, Sahibzada Farhan 29; Aamir Kaleem 3/31, Shah Faisal 3/34).