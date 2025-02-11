Pakistan selectors decides to retain chosen 15-member squad for CT after review

Karachi, Feb 11 (PTI) Pakistan have decided to stick with their already chosen Champions Trophy squad after the selectors reviewed it following widespread criticism about the inclusion of certain players. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and the selectors reviewed the 15-member squad after the selection of batter Khushdil Shah and allrounder Faheem Ashraf invited criticism.

But a reliable PCB source said there will not be any last-minute change, even as the deadline by the International Cricket Council (ICC) technical committee for making changes ends on Tuesday.

“The same 15 players will represent Pakistan in the coming (Champions Trophy) tournament and if there is any injury problem with any player that will be dealt with according to the ICC tournament rules,” he said.

Pakistan’s CT squad was strongly criticised by some former players and experts for not having more than one specialist opener and for picking just one specialist spinner — Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan’s defeat to New Zealand in the opening match of the tri-Series only intensified the criticism and Naqvi said last week that the selectors would be reviewing the squad.

“The selectors have reviewed the squad and feel it is the most balanced side for the 50-overs cricket no matter what happens in the tri-series,” the source said.

Captain Muhammad Rizwan has also defended the selected squad insisting that Pakistan didn’t need more then one specialist spinner in their squad as the emphasis would be on pace bowlers.

The source also added that pacer Haris Rauf who had suffered a muscle cramp during the game against New Zealand would be fine for the tri-series final (if Pakistan qualifies) and for the ICC showpiece.

“He is being rested for tomorrow’s game against South Africa to allow him recovery time,” he added.

Pakistan has suffered a body blow before the CT when in-form opener Saim Ayub was ruled out for 10-weeks after an ankle injury sustained while fielding in the second Test against South Africa in Capetown last month.

Pakistan CT squad: Muhammad Rizwan (Capt) Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf.