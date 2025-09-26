Pakistan set up Asia Cup final against India with tense 11-run win over Bangladesh

Dubai, Sep 25 (PTI) Pakistan booked their place in the Asia Cup summit clash against India with a hard-fought 11-run victory over Bangladesh in their Super Fours clash here on Thursday.

Defending a modest 135 for eight, Pakistan's bowlers produced a disciplined effort to restrict Bangladesh to 124 for nine.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi led from the front with 3/17, while Haris Rauf impressed with 3/33 in the back-end.

Saim Ayub (2/16) and Mohammad Nawaz (1/14) added crucial strikes to complete Pakistan’s disciplined effort.

Bangladesh, who had Pakistan tottering at 71 for six in the 14th over after opting to bowl, will regret letting the game slip with sloppy fielding and dropped catches.

Late cameos from Mohammad Haris (31 off 23) and Mohammad Nawaz (25 off 15) powered Pakistan, who added 80 runs in the last eight overs to post a competitive total.

Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the attack with 3/28, while Rishad Hossain (2/18) and Mahedi Hasan (2/28) also impressed.

With this, the two arch-rivals will cross swords for the third time in the tournament, having already met once in the group stage and again in the Super Fours.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 135/8; 20 overs (Mohammad Haris 31; Taskin Ahmed 3/28, Rishad Hossain 2/18, Mahedi Hasan 2/28) beat Bangladesh: 124/9; 20 overs (Shamim Hossain 30; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3/17, Haris Rauf 3/33) by 11 runs. PTI TAP ATK