Lahore, Oct 11 (PTI) Pakistan selectors are sweating on the availability of Sajid Khan for the first Test against South Africa as the seasoned spinner is still recovering from a viral infection.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood said Sajid had been down with a viral fever but had returned to the nets and bowled a bit but a final call on his selection would only be made on medical advice before the toss.

“Sajid if he is okay is the first name you will put down on the team sheet for a Test as he has been an integral part of our home Test campaigns but obviously we have to ensure he is 100 percent ready for the rigours of a five-day match,” Masood said.

He didn’t rule out a surprise selection for uncapped 39-year old left arm spinner Asif Afridi if Sajid was not available.

Masood said if Pakistan wanted to have a chance of doing well in the current World Test Championship cycle they had to make a good start against South Africa who also happen to be the defending champions.

“The format of the WTC is such that you have to take advantage of home matches and win them and that is why we have in recent matches opted for spin pitches as we need to take 20 wickets to win a match.

"But even then you have to also win at least one series overseas to play in the final,” he added.

Masood admitted that Pakistan’s performances in the WTC editions held so far had been disappointing. “That is why we have planned for the next two years on what we have to do but for now our focus is on just the coming 10-days of cricket against a top side.” He said if Pakistan can beat South Africa in the two test series it will give them a lot of confidence and boost for the remaining part of the championship. Sajid and left arm spinner Noman Ali have combined to take majority of wickets in Pakistan’s last few Tests at home. PTI COR BS BS