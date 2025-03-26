Pak captain Salman Ali Agha not disheartened despite 1-4 defeat in New Zealand

Karachi: Pakistan's T20 captain, Salman Ali Agha, is not disheartened by the 1-4 defeat in the just-concluded series in New Zealand and believes that the new faces tried out in the matches will eventually come through.

"Look the conditions in New Zealand are normally challenging with the bounce, pace and movement in the pitches, so for players coming to play here for the first time it is always going to be difficult," he said after New Zealand won the fifth and final game in Wellington on Wednesday by eight wickets.

Salman, who is captaining the side in preparation for this year's Asia Cup and next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, said the new players should settle down by then.

"It was not easy for them to bat in these conditions. There are some silver linings from the series and some concerns as well but we have to address them before we go into the Asia Cup later this year," he said.

Salman, who was in good form in the series and scored a half century on Wednesday, said that players needed to understand that with aggression and intent they also have to use their minds.

"We didn't play sensible cricket in the series most of the time and got out to bad shots. But with more exposure these new young players will learn and we have to be patient." Pakistani selectors experimented by including plenty of youngsters in the T20 squad while dropping experienced batters like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Irfan Khan Niazi, Abdul Samad, Omair bin Yousuf (who played on Wednesday), Jahandad Khan and Sufiyan Muqeem were the relatively new faces in the squad.

Muqeem, a left-arm wrist spinner, played in his only game on Wednesday and ended with impressive figures of 2-0-6-2 despite a batting onslaught from Tim Seifert who scored 97 from just 38 balls with 10 sixes.

Pakistan's next T20 assignment is a home series against Bangladesh in April-May after the Pakistan Super League.