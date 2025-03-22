Pakistan to host World U-23 Squash championship in Karachi

Karachi, Mar 22 (PTI) Pakistan will host the World Under-23 Squash Championship in Karachi from April 6 to 10, the country's Squash Federation (PSF) announced on Saturday.

PSF Vice-President Adnan Asad told a media conference that 32 countries have confirmed their participation in what will be the first major squash event in Pakistan after decades.

This is the first time the world governing body is organizing a World Championship in this age group.

"Since squash has been included in the 2028 Summer Olympics, this World event will allow top players to participate in the Olympic Games," Asad said.

Asad also mentioned that Indian players, having not qualified in the under-23 age group, will not compete in the tournament. However, Indian squash officials have been invited to attend the event.

The PSF official revealed that around USD 600,000 will be spent on organizing the event, with the prize purse set at USD 60,000.

Squash legend Jahangir Khan, who was present at the media event, expressed confidence that the under-23 World Championship would not only help Pakistan but also provide a platform for discovering young talent from around the world.

“I think by hosting such big events, Pakistan can look forward to regaining its lost glory in international squash,” said Khan, a ten-time British Open winner and six-time World Champion. PTI Cor ATK