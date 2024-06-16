Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against Ireland in T20 WC

Lauderhill (USA), Jun 16 (PTI) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl against Ireland in the T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Both Pakistan and Ireland are ousted from the ICC showpiece after India and the USA qualified for the Super Eight from Group A.

Teams (from): Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White. PTI UNG ATK