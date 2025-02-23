Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against India in Champions Trophy

Dubai: Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat against India in their marquee Champions Trophy match here on Sunday.

India, who won their opening match against Bangladesh, are unchanged.

Babar Azam will play despite speculations about his availability for today's clash.

Rizwan said, there is only one change in the playing eleven as Imam replaces Fakhar.

He said, "Looks like a good surface and doesn't matter, so we want to bat first. If you play an ICC event, every game is important. The boys are familiar with the conditions and we've done well in this ground as well. Yeah, we lost the last game but it's in the past for us. One change: Imam in for Fakhar."

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that toss doesn't matter as India would have bowled first.

"It's not the same surface but looks similar to what we played on, in the last game. It could get slower. Great opportunity to come out and do what we do as a team. The way we played the last game...it wasn't easy for us and we had to work our way. You want to test yourself and be under pressure," said Sharma.

Pakistan playing XI: 1 Babar Azam, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Saud Shakeel, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt,wk), 5 Salman Agha, 6 Tayyan Tahir, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Shaheen Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Abrar Ahmed

India playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Axar Patel, 6 KL Rahul (wk), 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Shami