Pakistan women win toss, elect to bat first against India in Asia Cup

Dambulla (Sri Lanka), Jul 19 (PTI) Pakistan captain Nida Dar won the toss and elected to bat first against India in their women's T20 Asia Cup match here on Friday.

India are the defending champions in the tournament and are coming to this event after a stellar home series against South Africa in all formats.

Teams: India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Pakistan: Sidra Ameen, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah.