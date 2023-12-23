Karachi, Dec 23 (PTI) Pakistan’s white ball specialist spinner, Muhammad Nawaz is being rushed to Australia to reinforce the national team after Noman Ali was ruled out of the remaining two Tests due to an acute appendicitis operation in Melbourne.

The 37-year-old Ali, who was not part of the first Test at Perth last week, had complained of acute pain and doctors diagnosed acute appendicitis and carried out a surgery on Saturday.

"The doctors have advised him complete rest for a few weeks which means he will not be available for the remaining tests in Melbourne and Sydney," A PCB official said.

Pakistan is already grappling with a series of fitness issues and chief selector, Wahab Riaz said Nawaz would fly to Australia on the next available flight.

"Due to logistical challenges, including visa issues for any new player, and considering the requirement for a left-arm spinner, Nawaz was the best available choice for us as he has already been named in the squad for the T20 series in New Zealand after the tests in Australia," he added.

Pakistan plays the second Boxing Day Test from December 26, while the third Test is set to begin in Sydney on January 3.

Ali is the latest player to be ruled out after Pakistan lost their pace bowler, Khurrum Shahzad for the remaining two Tests after he played at Perth and took five wickets. He was ruled out on Thursday due to a rib stress fracture and muscle tear.

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed is also in doubt for the second Test due to a fitness issue after having missed the first Test in Perth.

Pakistan is left with only one specialist spinner in Sajid Khan, who was rushed to Australia as a back up for Abrar.

With pacer Naseem Shah ruled out due to a long-term injury and Haris Rauf opting to play in Australia's Big Bash League, Pakistan had toured Australia with a weak bowling line-up. Pakistan last won a Test in Australia in 1995 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. PTI Cor ATK ATK