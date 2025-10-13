Pakistan's oldest living cricketer Wazir Mohammad dies

Karachi, Oct 13 (PTI) Pakistan's oldest living cricketer Wazir Mohammad on Monday passed away in Birmingham, United Kingdom at the age of 95.

Wazir, the elder brother of Test players Hanif, Mushtaq and Sadiq Mohammad played 20 Tests between 1952 and 59 and was the oldest surviving member of the Pakistan squad that first played a Test series in 1952.

The eldest of the famous Mohammad brothers family, Wazir also served as an advisor to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after his retirement before he moved to the UK, where he passed away.

Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of PCB, expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to Wazir's iconic contribution to Pakistan cricket.

A stylish batter like his other brothers, Wazir played some memorable innings in Pakistan's early Test wins, including a marathon innings of 189 at Port of Spain against the West Indies in 1957-58 to set up a Pakistan win.

He was also Pakistan's top scorer with 42 in the famous Oval Test victory in 1954. PTI Cor SSC SSC SSC