Pandya''s fifty powers India to 101-run win over SA in first T20I

Cuttack, Dec 9 (PTI) Hardik Pandya smashed a sparkling unbeaten 28-ball 59 as India defeated South Africa by a massive 101 runs in the first T20I here on Tuesday.

Returning to international cricket after recovering from quadricep injury, Pandya smashed six fours and four maximums to lift to 175 for six.

Tilak Varma (26) and Axar Patel (23) also chipped in with useful contributions after SA asked India to take first strike.

In reply, SA folded for 74 in 12.3 overs with Dewald Brevis (22) emerging as the top-scorer. It was SA's lowest-ever score in T20I cricket.

For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/14), Varun Chakaravarthy (2/19), Jasprit Bumrah (2/17), Axar Patel (2/7), Shivam Dube (1/1) and Pandya (1/16) were among wickets.

Earlier, Lungi Ngidi (3/31) and Lutho Sipamla (2/38) shared five wickets for SA.

Brief Scores: India 175 for six in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 59 not out; Lungi Ngidi 3/31).

SA 74 all out in 12.3 overs (Dewald Brevis 22; Axar Patel 2/7). PTI ATK UNG