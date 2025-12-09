Pandya''s fifty powers India to 175-6 against SA in first T20I

Cuttack, Dec 9 (PTI) Hardik Pandya smashed a sparkling unbeaten 28-ball 59 to lift India to 175 for six against South Africa in the first T20I here on Tuesday.

Returning to international cricket after recovering from quadricep injury, Pandya smashed six fours and four maximums to provide the much-needed impetus in the fag end of the innings after India were 78 for 4 in 12th over.

Tilak Varma (26) and Axar Patel (23) also chipped in with useful contributions after SA asked India to take first strike.

SA managed to take wickets early on with Lungi Ngidi (3/31) and Lutho Sipamla (2/38) sharing five wickets before Pandya produced a superb innings.

Brief Scores: India 175 for six in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 59 not out; Lungi Ngidi 3/31). PTI ATK UNG