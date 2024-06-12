Panghal wants to train in Shillaru ahead of Paris Games rather than going overseas

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Olympic-bound world championships silver medallist boxer Amit Panghal wants to train at SAI's high-altitude training centre in Shillaru for the Paris Games rather than preparing abroad.

The boxer from Rohtak desired to train at SAI's Netaji Subhash High Altitude Training Centre in Shillaru, Himachal Pradesh, which he said will help him strengthen his endurance, one of the areas that Panghal has been focussing on.

"I am planning for high-altitude training in Shilaroo. If that happens it will be great for me," Panghal said in a press conference facilitated by SAI in collaboration with IOA and BFI.

"I am focussing on endurance. After cutting weight I feel fatigued in the third round. So, I am working to increase it," he added.

Panghal made a remarkable comeback to the national team by winning the 51kg quota in the final qualifying tournament in the first and last chance he got earlier this month.

The 28-year-old former World No. 1 also wanted to train in India due to dietary constraints.

"I have an issue with the diet outside. I don't get anything to eat. And my weight is also less. Last time (ahead of the Tokyo Olympics) that was a huge problem," he added.

Ahead of the Tokyo Games, the Indian boxing contingent had trained in Italy. Not only had Panghal had a bitter experience with the food there, he had also sparred with Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez, who ended up defeating the Indian in the Olympics.

"We were sparring with qualified boxers and we didn't have anything to eat. In India, we have food available and all the partners we need are also available. So, we can easily train here better than outside. We have everything here," Panghal said.

Ahead of the second World qualifiers Panghal trained with former Indian men's boxing coach Blas Iglesias Fernandes of Cuba, who currently works as the High Performance Coach at the National Centre of Excellence, Rohtak.

Panghal plans to continue seeking the Cuban's advice.

"He makes you train smartly. I have had a very good experience training with him before qualifiers. Now, I will train with him." The Sports Ministry has spent a total of Rs 52.78 crore on boxers in the Paris Olympic cycle, including Rs 42.50 crore assistance through ACTC (Annual calendar for training and competition). PTI APA UNG