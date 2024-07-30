Panghal's Olympic campaign ends with loss to Chinyemba

Paris, Jul 30 (PTI) Former world number one boxer Amit Panghal bowed out of the Paris Olympics with a 1-4 loss to Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in the 51kg pre-quarterfinal bout here on Tuesday.

The Indian boxer had got an opening round bye.

Panghal, the 2019 world championship silver medallist, was put under pressure by the sprightly Zambian, the reigning African Games champion, in the opening round itself.

The Indian paid for his defensive approach as the third seeded Chinyemba assumed the role of the aggressor in the opening three minutes.

Trailing on three cards, Panghal attacked from the get go but had trouble connecting his punches as Chinyemba took the second round 3-2.

In the final three minutes, both boxers were involved in big exchanges with Panghal trying to apply pressure.

But the Indian, who had made a similar exit in the Tokyo Olympics, was not able to impress any of the judges. PTI APA UNG APA 7/21/2024