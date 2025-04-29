Pankaj Advani begins campaign with big win in CCI Billiards Classic

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) India's top cueist Pankaj Advani began his campaign in a commanding manner, beating Tathya Sachdev 860-170 in the CCI Billiards Classic competition here on Tuesday.

Advani constructed three century-plus breaks to assert supremacy in his first group match.

Rishabh Thakkar defeated Hitesh Kotwani 495-313 and Rohan Jambusaria won 611-294 against Anurag Bagri in their respective matches.

Vishal Madan too emerged with a big win of 690-229 against Nikhil Ghadge.

In another match, Arun Agrawal scored a close 430-399 win against Ketan Chawla.