Pankaj Advani eyes hat-trick glory at Asian Billiards Championship

Riyadh, Jul 1 (PTI) Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani will aim for a hat-trick of titles in the Asian Billiards Championships beginning here on Tuesday.

The four-day tournament is set to showcase top-tier talent from across Asia, including the Indian trio of Advani, Sourav Kothari, and Dhruv Sitwala.

Advani boasts of nine Asian billiards title victories since 2005 and has won the event in the last two editions.

He has also ruled the table in snooker, winning the Asian titles in 2016, 2019 and 2021, along with a team title in 2017.

“While I’ve enjoyed success over the years, I try to remain grounded and focused as I understand the unpredictable nature of sport," stated Advani in a release.

"The field is packed with formidable competitors from India, Thailand, Myanmar and Singapore, making it a fiercely contested championship,” added Advani, who is competing in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

The Asian Billiards Championship, an annual event, features the 100-points format.

Terming it "tricky and exhilarating", Advani said, "Unlike traditional billiards formats, this one leaves no room for complacency. It’s a high-stakes game from the get-go and you can never predict the winner until the very end." This year has been especially significant for Advani, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the World Billiards Museum in Shangrao City, China.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is a profound honour. Representing India on the global stage is an immense pride for me as an individual and I am committed to working hard to bring more accolades to our country,” he added. PTI TAP DDV