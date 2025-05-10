Pankaj Advani to face Ishpreet Chadha in NSCI Baulkline Snooker final

Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Pankaj Advani and Ishpreet Singh Chadha will meet in the final of the NSCI Baulkline Snooker tournament after impressive wins in their respective semifinal matches here on Saturday.

Advani defeated Himanshu Jain in a one-sided match to reach the final while Chadha defeated Aditya Mehta 8-6 in a narrow contest. The final will be a repeat of last year’s summit clash.

Advani cut loose with three century-plus breaks to dominate a match in which Jain pinched two frames.

Advani emerged winner 8-2 with scoreline of 69-15, 73-71, 121 (120)-0, 74-26, 24-71, 72 (50)-5, 135(135)-7, 37-70, 134(112)-20, 60-18.

Chadha was leading 7-2 when Mehta won four in a row to make a strong comeback.

But Chadha found his rhythm back again to win the 14th frame and seal the game with a scoreline of 86-37, 65-39, 59-60, 97-32, 58-60, 76-55, 78-14, 88-31, 83-27, 1-88, 23-97, 0-63, 0-71, 63-61. PTI DDV PDS PDS