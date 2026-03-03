Pankaj Advani to return for CCI Snooker Classic

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Pankaj Advani, who has won the CCI Snooker Classic tournament for each of the last three editions, will return to the tournament starting here on March 6.

The tournament will start with qualifying round to be played over three stages. Sixteen winners from the third stage will get the chance to challenge 16 other seeded players from the fourth round in the main knockout draw.

The prize pool of the competition is Rs 13.5 lakh, with the winner taking Rs 3.5 lakh and the runner-up receiving Rs 1.75 lakh.

The final of the tournament, to be organised at the Wilson Jones Billiards Hall, will be on March 22.