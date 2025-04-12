Pankaj Advani wins silver medal in WBL World Matchplay Billiards Championship

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Pankaj Advani, India's most decorated cueist, settled for a silver medal after a narrow defeat against David Causier in the final of the WBL World Matchplay Billiards Championship here.

In a best-of-15 contest, where fortunes swung from one side to another, Advani started off with a 2-0 lead but his opponent clawed his way back in the summit clash played at Carlow, Ireland.

Both the players fought intensely but the Briton clinched the decider to win the game 8-7 (19-100, 0-100, 100-47, 100-52, 19-100, 100-0, 49-100, 100-3, 34-100, 4-100, 100-85, 31-100, 100-53, 100-43, 100-28).

Advani will now look to defend his IBSF World Billiards title, which he has been winning since 2016, from Sunday here.

The upcoming world championship will be conducted in the timed format in which big breaks are expected from players from all over the world.