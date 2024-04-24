Pant, Axar take DC to 224-4 against GT

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel scored contrasting fifties to power Delhi Capitals to 224 for 4 against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

After medium pacer Sandeep Warrier (3/15) ran through the top three, Axar (66 off 43 balls) and Pant (88 not out of 43 balls) stitched a 113-run partnership to steady the innings.

Skipper Pant was in his element scoring as many as eight maximums and five fours.

Tristan Stubbs blazed away to 26 off 7 balls.

Brief Score: Delhi Capitals: 224 for 4 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 88 not out, Axar Patel 66; Sandeep Warrier 3/15). PTI APA ATK