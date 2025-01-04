Pant throws wicket after hitting second-fastest Test fifty for India

New Dehli: Rishabh Pant threw his wicket while going for an unwanted shot after hitting the second-fastest fifty for India on the second day of the fifth and final test match against Australia in Sydney.

Advertisment

Pant lost his wicket to Pat Cummins at 61.

India was playing at 128/5 with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

He brought up his fifty off just 29 balls, the second-fastest for India in Test cricket. The fastest is off 28 balls, also by Pant.

Advertisment

Earlier, young pacers Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Reddy more than made up for skipper Jasprit Bumrah’s absence as India bowled out Australia for 181 at tea to take a slender four-run lead