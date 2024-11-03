Pant's knocks in vain; New Zealand inflict humiliating 3-0 defeat on India

Mumbai: Packed with proven performers, Indian team seemed like a bunch of clueless cricketers as it endured an unprecedented and humiliating 0-3 whitewash at the hands of a resolute New Zealand with a 25-run defeat in the third Test, a result that put the home side to its lowest ebb, here Sunday.

A courageous Rishabh Pant raised hopes of a great escape with his valiant 64-run knock but once he trudged back to the pavilion following a contentious third-umpire call, the Indian fortress, that had been breached twice in this series before, was completed raged by the Black Caps.

In pursuit of a manageable 147, India's famed batters, a few classified as modern-day greats, were a picture of pity as they all folded for 121.

It is the first time that the India team has been clean swept in a three-match series. The last time India suffered a whitewash was in 2000 when it lost 0-2 to South Africa.

The aura of invincibility around the Indian team at home was broken with remarkable ease by the Kiwis, who not only adapted but mastered the conditions that have always favoured them. India had only themselves to blame in failing to chase a sub-par target on a day three wicket, losing five key wickets for a mere 16 runs at the start for an embarrassing collapse.

With 55 runs needed post lunch and five wickets intact, India's hopes rested on Pant but he was a casualty of a contentious third-umpire call which swung the game in New Zealand’s favour completely.

The baffling collapse was triggered by captain Rohit Sharma's harakiri act and Ajaz Patel’s (6/57) accuracy that left them tottering at 29 for five.

India's ineptness had exerted pressure on Pant, who could not have responded any better against the odds until the ghosts of inaccurate technology in the game arrived to haunt him and India.

Pant had belittled every challenge that New Zealand threw at him, blasting nine fours and a six to make 64 from only 57 balls.

Having not taken a review earlier in the morning session for a leg-before, New Zealand burned one when they took against Pant for a caught-behind but the replays showed Patel’s delivery in the 22nd over had neither been in contact with the bat or the gloves.

But on the next, Pant was contentiously adjudged out caught-behind by third umpire. New Zealand were convinced hearing a noise as DRS replays showed a tiny spike, which Pant did convey to the on-field umpires that it was the sound of his bat brushing the pads, but former Australia player and third umpire Paul Reiffel ruled it against the Indian.

Until he fell to Patel for his fifth wicket in the innings and 10th in the match, Pant had thoroughly dominated the New Zealand spinner, clobbering five fours and a six to collect 34 runs off his 27 deliveries.

For yet another instance, captain Rohit’s ultra-aggressive approach to take on the bowlers, when a calculated approach was required in a tricky situation, had him walking back and perhaps for the last time at his home turf.

Rohit's (11) erroneous attempt to play his signature pull shot off Matt Henry on a delivery which was barely waist-high led to his fall.

As soon as Rohit's top edge went up, Henry broke into celebration knowing it was headed towards Glenn Phillips — one of the best fielders — who ran behind from midwicket to take a fine catch.

Coming off a fine 146-ball 90, Shubman Gill shouldered arms on a delivery from Patel (4/43) expecting the ball to turn away but it straightened to crash into his off-stump.

Virat Kohli (1) marched onto the ground once again with his bat trained on his shoulder, perhaps to exude confidence, but he could not reach the pitch of a floated delivery which took the edge of his bat to the first slip.

From the other end, Yashasvi Jaiswal (5) had watched some part of this surrender and he too became a part of it when he was beaten by Phillips (3/42) for a leg-before.

Sarfaraz Khan (0) went for a pre-meditated sweep shot on the first ball for the second time in the Test and paid heavy price too, top edging it for Rachin Ravindra to move in from deep square leg and complete a pair for the batter.

Ravindra Jadeja (6) played second fiddle in a 42-run partnership with Pant in their bid to take India closer to the target but the all-rounder was caught brilliantly at short leg by Will Young off Patel.

Sundar and R Ashwin (6) tried to delay the inevitable, but Phillips claimed two wickets in a row and Patel one to bring a swift end to India's plight.