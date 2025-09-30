Para javelin star Sumit Antil wins gold

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) India's para javelin star Sumit Antil won his third successive gold medal of the World Para Athletics Championships as he clinched the F64 class title here on Tuesday.

He had also won gold in the 2023 and 2024 editions. The 27-year-old also has two Paralympics gold medals won in 2021 Tokyo and 2024 Paris. He is also the reigning Asian Para Games champion.

His winning throw of 71.37 metres came in his fifth attempt. He broke his own championships record of 70.83m set in the 2023 edition.